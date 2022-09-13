/
Mattioli Woods clears the trees

The benefits of being a full-service investment business come through for Mattioli Woods in a difficult year
September 13, 2022
  • Recurring revenues hold up
  • Positive inflows in a difficult year

The asset manager reporting season draws to a close with a surprisingly upbeat performance from full-service wealth and asset manager Mattioli Woods (MTW), which excluding the impact of acquisitions on its results, posted both a rise in underlying operating profits and steady levels of assets under management (AUM). Aggregate net inflows into its core investment and asset management business were £341mn, while organic revenue growth across the business as a whole was up 10 per cent.

