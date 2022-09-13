Metaverse funds lead the latest ETF flurry

Crowded trades can be a painful place in a sell-off, and that’s something we’ve seen with many thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the last year or so. Funds invested in potentially hyped up areas, from cloud computing to e-commerce, have suffered some hefty paper losses over a 12-month period, while demand for thematic portfolios more generally has fallen away somewhat. As some of the froth dissipates and investors grow more cautious, we might have expected to see fewer of the thematic fund launches that had seemed rife until recently.

And yet, no such luck for any investors hoping for a reprieve. The first full week of September saw the funds industry kick back into action with multiple launches, many of which were thematic ETFs. Fidelity, which has long had a competitively priced range of plain vanilla equity index trackers, has now entered the thematic space with five ETFs, mainly focusing on well trodden themes such as clean energy.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), well known in the thematic space, has launched four new funds with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) exclusion approach, while Global X, VanEck and Franklin Templeton have also unveiled new funds.