The benefits of Churchill China's lockdown approach

Continued market share growth

Efficiency issues due to labour shortage

Churchill China (CHH) was one of those companies that suffered direct and indirect impacts from the pandemic, a point borne out in the ceramic maker’s sales and profitability in 2020. Trading picked up appreciably through last year, omicron notwithstanding, as the hospitality sector groaned back into life. But its latest half-year figures point to a genuine reversal of fortune, as financial metrics appear to again be moving on the upward path visible in the pre-pandemic era.