ITM Powers down

A series of contract delays and revenue recognition issues sends the share price reeling
September 14, 2022
  • Delays affect key project
  • Chief executive steps down

Shares for ITM Power (ITM) took a 26 per cent swan dive on the back of its full-year results as investors took fright at an objectively disappointing update that was as bad as these sometimes can be. The energy storage and clean fuel company was hit by contract delays, widening inventories and a sense that capital is flowing out of the door faster than the company had expected. It is also now looking for a new chief executive after Graham Cooley stepped down after 13 years in the role.

