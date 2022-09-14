Squeezed consumers feel lower satisfaction

When finances are stretched, we agonise over the ‘opportunity cost’ of our purchases This has consequences for investment decisions, too

A couple of weeks ago, I argued that luxury spending could withstand a recession. After all, research shows that in bleak economic climates, consumers try to cheer themselves up with small indulgences. But new evidence suggests that retail therapy doesn’t actually make squeezed consumers feel any better.

A paper by professor Gavin Fitzsimons and colleagues at Duke's FUQUA School of Business looks at consumer behaviour in times of financial stress. In a triumph of economic jargon, the paper finds that consumers “who feel financially constrained are especially likely to engage in compensatory consumption to signal positive attributes or offset the aversiveness associated with their state”. The language may be complex, but the findings are simple: squeezed consumers shop to try and boost their happiness.