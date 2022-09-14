The winners and losers from Europe's plan to cap electricity revenues

Electricity market reform coming

While the UK has outlined an £150bn energy price guarantee in response to the energy crisis, the European Union (EU) will cap the revenues of electricity producers, as discussions on a gas price cap continue due to disagreements between the bloc’s member states. The intervention comes as Russia continues to throttle gas exports in retaliation for sanctions and a block on oil exports by the EU, causing spikes in electricity prices out to early next year. On top of the new policies to protect consumers, there is evidence existing strategies to hold off winter catastrophe are working.

European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen proposed in her State of the Union address in Strasbourg a cap on the revenues of companies that produce electricity at low cost as “in these times, profits must be shared”. She said the policy would raise €140bn (£121bn) to support consumers and businesses across member states. There will be a “deep and comprehensive reform of the electricity market”, she said, with electricity and gas prices decoupled. Von der Leyen also said oil and gas companies would have to give a "crisis contribution", although the size is not yet clear.