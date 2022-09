Tullow holding course with the Capricorn merger

Continued operational progress on the Ghana well programme

Merger details still dominate proceedings, but Tullow Oil (TLW) delivered an encouraging set of figures at the half-year mark, even though working interest production dipped marginally on the 2021 comparator. It means that full year production guidance for 2022 has narrowed from 59,000-65,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd) to 60,000-64,000boepd.