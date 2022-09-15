/
Brooks Macdonald holds up well

Choppy equity markets don’t seem to have affected fee income
September 15, 2022
  • Fee income stays robust
  • Costs look under control

It is no secret that the turbulence in the equity markets has been profoundly negative for asset managers as the sector tries to convince investors that managing their money on their behalf is still a good idea. However, there are differences and nuances within the sector that mean some firms have been faring better than others. In this respect, Brooks Macdonald (BRK) can count itself as righteous among the nations, after its full-year results showed a business still attracting funds and generating fees.

