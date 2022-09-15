Inflation still rules us all

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the nation’s highly regarded, much-loved and long-serving sovereign head, has created a moment of significant change, in marking the end of one era and the start of another. Her successor, King Charles III, has pledged lifelong dutiful and caring service, but whatever the hopes and objectives of the new monarch and the equally new prime minister Liz Truss, they will be abetted and thwarted in equal measure by factors outside their control.

As two new reigns begin, old problems linger. Chief among them is the firm grip of inflation on the world’s economies. The revelation this week that headline inflation in the US is running at 8.3 per cent, a fall on the previous month’s 8.5 per cent but higher than analysts were expecting, turned market screens red in anticipation of a new hardening in attitude at the Federal Reserve. The expectation now is of a third 0.75 percentage point rate rise from the Fed, with rates heading above 4 per cent by the end of the year. Here, the Office for National Statistics revealed that consumer price index inflation had also fallen back, to 9.9 per cent, down from 10.1 per cent in July. Lower petrol prices were behind this miniscule cooling, but core inflation continued to rise and the headline rate is still five times higher than where it is supposed to be.

Inflation is like knotweed. It has the ability to damage, even upturn, economies and is difficult to control despite being attacked from all sides. There’s no doubting the huge dollop of state relief announced by Truss to help with energy costs will be deflationary, but rising energy prices are just one of the factors at work behind inflation, and for all the billions the energy price guarantee scheme will cost, it won’t drive inflation back down to 2 per cent. The risk remains that core inflation is becoming embedded and will continue to put household income under considerable pressure.