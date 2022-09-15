Is UK defence a countercyclical safe haven?

If Liz Truss does intend to govern like a traditional Tory, it will extend beyond asking her colleagues to stop turning up looking like hobos (the new prime minister is reportedly reintroducing a dress code to Downing Street). Her first policy action, however, would have seemed familiar to members of Harold Wilson’s administration in the mid-1960s. Subsidising energy bills obviously won’t play well with hard-line free marketeers in the Conservative ranks, but Truss was snookered on that decision, and it’s doubtful if the party faithful will take umbrage given the probable cost of inaction.

Subsidies and sartorial edicts aside, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, may also be obliged to prioritise defence spending, and not only because we seem to be shipping so much kit over to Ukraine. If reports are to be believed, Russia’s invasion looks to have gone off the rails in the face of determined, well-armed resistance. Strategists at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will doubtless be busy interpreting events on the ground, but Russia’s aggression also reminds us that the post-Soviet “peace dividend” was always largely illusory; a term dreamt up by hacks and academics which doesn’t bear scrutiny in view of subsequent events. The world is still riven with conflict, and it would be pure folly to keep paring back our military capabilities, especially in terms of boots on the ground.

Plans for a beefed-up military, and the budgets that come with it, represent a clear opportunity for investors, or at least those who take the view that military spending is largely countercyclical, in that it doesn’t necessarily follow the commercial business cycle. That belief rests on whether you can meaningfully plot the rhythms of the wider economy – and the jury is out on that one. That's worth keeping in mind as we drift towards what could be a lengthy recession.