/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Next week’s economics: September 19-23

US rates set to rise as European confidence quakes. Plus, a rescheduled MPC meeting
Next week’s economics: September 19-23
September 15, 2022

The Fed will announce its hotly anticipated interest rate decision on 21 September. Jay Powell’s hawkish rhetoric at the Jackson Hole symposium combined with stubbornly high inflation means that economists expect a hefty hike this month. 

Michael Pearce, senior US economist at Capital Economics, now forecasts a 50bps rise, while Oren Klachkin, lead US economist at Oxford Economics anticipates a 75bps rate increase.

ING chief international economist, James Knightley, also expects the Fed to frontload its rate hikes. Knightly argues that last week’s “goldilocks” jobs report painted a positive picture of the US economy and suggested that supply strains are easing as workers return to the labour force. Knightley expects a 75bps hike in September, followed by a 50bps hike in November and a 25bps rise in December, leaving the Fed Funds target rate at 3.75-4 per cent. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data