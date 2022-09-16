Energy policy makes life harder for the Bank of England

The new energy price package brings relief for now, but risks stoking inflation later

Does this mean a fiscal and monetary policy clash?

According to Capital Economics’s chief UK economist, Paul Dales, the new energy price support package has spared the blushes of the Bank of England. Goldman Sachs warned last month that inflation could hurtle above 20 per cent in the absence of a fall in energy prices – 18 per cent higher than the UK’s inflation target.

The outlook now looks considerably brighter. Capital Economics expects inflation to peak at ‘just’ 11.5 per cent thanks to the freeze in energy bills. Yet Dales cautions that the generous support package will “probably just mean that inflation is higher than otherwise further ahead”. Here lies one of the paradoxes of the fiscal injection: how can one policy both decrease and increase UK inflation?