Netflix's advertising strategy is undervalued

When Netflix (US:NFLX) started out in 1997 it was an ecommerce platform for rental DVDs. In 1999, it moved to a subscription service where customers could pay a flat fee in exchange for unlimited rentals. It wasn’t until 2007 that chief executive Reed Hastings launched the online streaming service we know today. Initially, Netflix only streamed other people’s shows, but in 2013 it started making its own content when it released House of Cards.

Since then, the aim has been to produce huge amounts of content and attract as many people to the platform as possible. In 2013, free cash was $43.7mn (£37.9mn), but as the cost of production started to rise, cash flowed out of the business. In 2016, cash outflow was $1.58bn, and in 2019 it peaked at $3.14bn. This wasn’t a problem, though, because interest rates meant capital was cheap, and Netflix was adding more than 20mn customers a year.