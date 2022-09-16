/
Shares I love: Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway hopes to increase its freight transportation following a recent acquisition
September 16, 2022
  • Canadian Pacific Railway hopes to have a rail network that spans Canada, the US and Mexico
  • The company plans to transport auto parts between Mexico and the US Midwest
  • Canadian Pacific Railway is reducing its carbon emissions

Andrew Headley, head of global strategies at Veritas Asset Management, explains why he invests in Canadian Pacific Railway (CA:CP).

"Rail is approximately four times more energy efficient than trucks and, as inflation has risen, the efficiency of railroads for moving freight has looked more attractive. Also, as the world isolates Russia, Canada is the best alternative for what Russia offers including Canadian grain and national resources.

