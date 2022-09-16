Today's Markets: Retail sales slump sends shivers through market

UK retail sales shrank by more than expected in August

Pound slips to 37 year low

Global recession fears grow

A downbeat session in New York overnight, in which the S&P500 closed down more than 1.1 per cent, has led to a subdued open in Europe. The FTSE100 was down just shy of 0.5 per cent after the first hour’s trading with the FTSE250 off by a similar margin after yet more dispiriting economic data, this time around retail sales in August. Over the Channel, sentiment was even worse with the DAX off 1.8 per cent and CAC down 1.4 per cent.

Economic storm clouds are threatening the UK, the latest warning signs being a 1.6 per cent drop in the quantity of goods bought in the month of August - a sign of growing consumer confidence issues, the pound has resumed its downward march, slipped to a 37 year low against the dollar this morning. Meanwhile yields on government bonds remain elevated, possibly causing issues for new chancellor Kwasi Kwateng’s plans for a fiscal loosening when he announces a mini-budget, slated for next week.

In the retail world it simply looks like shoppers are reacting to higher prices by buying less stuff, something flagged by Ocado Retail earlier this week.

Meanwhile a warning shot across the bows of UK equity investors came today as RBC Wealth Management downgraded UK equities because of the poor outlook. It said the government’s growth plans and huge public spending commitments will not boost the share market, despite current conditions contributing to weak valuations across the board. The Canadian bank is in the process of buying out wealth manager Brewin Dolphin (BRW).

“Given the challenges ahead, we think it is prudent to take some profit in UK equities, which have outperformed year to date in local currency terms,” said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy in the British Isles and Asia at RBC Wealth Management. She said the Truss government’s low-tax and deregulation-focused strategy “may help” growth, although noted the UK already had the lowest G7 tax rate, and said further red-tape cutting could be stopped by free trade agreement requirements.

The energy package offers short-term gains (as in helping the most vulnerable people stay afloat through winter) but could “crimp future growth” by contributing to further interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, inflation fears were stoked today by the World Bank which said global inflation could stay around 5 per cent throughout next year and any further economic shocks could tip the fragile global economy into recession. It is generally accepted that interest rate tightening, something markets have puked over several times already this year, is the key lever in pulling inflation back and that global rates would have to rise by another two per cent next year to dampen inflation - but it warned that such a rise would slow global GDP growth to a feeble 0.5 per cent.

