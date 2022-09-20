Core inflation spooks markets

Core inflation strips out volatile energy and food prices Persistently high core inflation could see interest rates rise further

US inflation figures were met with consternation last week. After September’s release, the S&P 500 fell by 4 per cent, and former secretary of the treasury Lawrence Summers said it was confirmation that “the US has a serious inflation problem”. Yet inflation is hardly spiralling out of control – overall (headline) CPI has increased just 0.1 percentage points on last month’s figures. What is all the fuss about?

Concern is mounting about US ‘core inflation’. Core figures strip out the effect of energy and food prices – which can move wildly when affected by adverse weather and geopolitical events. Though energy and food prices can have a substantial impact on overall inflation figures, there is little that monetary policy can do to address them. By stripping them out, core inflation leaves us with a measure of the ‘segment’ of inflation that central banks can hope to influence. This month, the core inflation rate increased from 5.9 per cent to 6.3 per cent – the highest in a generation. It looks like the Fed has its work cut out.

Unsurprisingly, interest rate expectations rose on the inflation release: the terminal Fed policy rate (the point at which no further hikes are made) was re-priced from 4 to 4.3 per cent. Markets were caught off-guard too, with the dip in the S&P 500 accompanied by a 5.3 percent drop in the Nasdaq. High interest rates can be bad news for firms at the best of times, dragging on earnings and discounting future valuations. But persistent inflation also increases the probability that the Fed will increase rates above their ‘neutral’ level – causing significant collateral damage.ING economists raised the prospect of the Fed hiking rates even into a recession, arguing that “in the US, the spectre of Volcker looms large”. Economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics agree that the Fed won’t take any chances with inflation – even if it increases the risk of ‘over-tightening’.

Yet there are signs that the US inflation picture is improving. Capital Economics’s chief North America economist, Paul Ashworth, argues that the increase in core inflation is “somewhat hard to square with all the other evidence pointing to signs of price pressures easing”. He adds that he can “see disinflation everywhere except in the official CPI statistics”. He may be right – the US Producer Price Index (PPI) statistics released just days later saw PPI cool by 1.1 percentage points – a sign that inflation is decelerating in some parts of the economy.

UK commentary has, so far, placed less emphasis on core inflation figures. With energy prices representing the biggest driver of UK inflation, our focus has been on headline figures – which take these into account. But the government’s new energy price scheme means that the inflation outlook has materially improved. Forecasts from earlier this month suggested that CPI could rise to over 20 per cent in the absence of policy intervention or a significant drop in energy prices. CPI now expected to peak at a lower rate (11 per cent) – and far sooner – than these pessimistic estimates suggested.

With external pressures cooling, attention may soon turn to ‘core’ inflation in the UK, too. As my chart shows, UK CPI is at 9.9 per cent, down from 10.1 per cent last month. But core inflation has crept from 6.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent – the same figure that spooked US markets.

Growing domestic inflationary pressures cannot be ignored. The Bank of England has been concerned about the UK’s extremely tight labour market for months, and September’s low unemployment figures will do little to reassure them. The new energy price package could also stoke household consumption, increasing core inflation over the longer term.

The UK economy is expected to reach peak inflation over the next few months, before returning to target sometime in 2024. We are not out of the woods yet: we may find that soaring headline figures are replaced by stubbornly high core inflation rates.