Courier DX Group reveals bribery and botched investigation behind suspension

Secretive probe was over corruption, company reveals, after auditor quit over its response and shareholders have been in limbo since January
September 20, 2022
  • Group reveals possible breach of bribery laws 
  • "Corrective actions" to be taken

Delivery company DX (DX.) has said a probe into alleged bribery at the group was blighted by “management failures” and other governance issues, meaning information was restricted and staff escaped appropriate disciplinary action. The group remains suspended from trading and without a chief executive. 

A cloud of mystery has long hung over events at DX, which was suspended from Aim in January after failing to publish its annual report on time. Its auditor, together with two non-executive directors, resigned the following month. Shareholders have been calling for clarity on why their holdings have been frozen, but the company repeatedly refused to publish any details of the potential rulebreaking or investigation that led to the suspension. 

