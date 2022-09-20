/
Mike Ashley to leave Frasers board

While the company's founder will no longer have a title at Frasers, he remains a major shareholder and alongside the resignation annoucement came a new £100mn loan to the business
September 20, 2022
By Mitchell Labiak and Alex Hamer

Frasers (FRAS) founder Mike Ashley will step down from his role as a director of the retail brand company following its AGM on 19 October. Ashley, who owns 69 per cent of the company’s shares and is a major creditor to the company, started the conglomerate with a single shop in Maidenhead in 1982. 

He handed the chief executive role to his son-in-law, Michael Murray, in May, and will now be available in an "advisory capacity when called upon". Ashley took over again as chief executive from Dave Forsey in 2016 after a run of scandals, before the transition plan was announced in 2021. 

"Since Michael Murray took over the leadership of Frasers Group earlier this year, the business has gone from strength to strength," Ashley said. "It is clear that the group has the right leadership and strategy in place and I feel very confident passing the baton to Michael and his team." 

