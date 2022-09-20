Today's Markets: Stocks wobble, yields rise with central banks in focus

Early positivity dissipates

Central bank action will set the mood - further tightening expected this week

German producer price inflation blows out

Mourning is over: Stocks rose in London as markets reopened following the Queen’s majestic funeral. The FTSE 100 added around 60pts, or 0.8 per cent, in early trading on Tuesday as it led broad gains for European bourses. Shares in Frankfurt and Paris were up by around half of one percent. But by late morning much of the gains had disappeared as the main bourses subsided into the red. It follows a volatile session on Wall Street that saw stocks close in the green. The Dow Jones rallied 200pts but was down by more than that at one point during the session. The S&P 500 rose but could not break resistance at 3,900. The US 10yr Treasury yield rose above 3.5 per cent this morning, its highest in 11 years.

The FTSE is totally rangebound – it's barely moved either side of 7,000 and 7,500 for at least a year now and is showing little real momentum. Sideways price action over a long period like this betrays investors’ anxiety over the health of the global economy as much as it says anything about appetite for UK assets. Not that the latter is not evident, and trust in the UK will be tested again this week with the mini-Budget (surely Kwasi-Budget?) and Bank of England decision.