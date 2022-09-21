Stay the course over the coming speed bump

The residual impacts of the pandemic – from supply chain disruption through to imbalanced labour markets – have been difficult to shake off, but at this juncture it makes sense to remind ourselves that making cursory calls on your portfolio during a downturn can result in expensive errors.

While there is no denying that the war in Ukraine has placed great strain on the global economy, particularly in relation to energy and agricultural markets, the conflict may have masked the damage that had already been inflicted by measures undertaken by national governments in response to the pandemic.

The energy crisis remains at the heart of our inflationary woes, but it was in evidence long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In November 2019, about the same time we were learning about the Wuhan outbreak, the US was producing 13mn barrels of oil per day. Within six months that had dropped by a quarter and US producers have struggled to meet the subsequent recovery in demand, thereby driving global prices. With a 20.3 per cent market share, the US is the largest oil consumer in the world.