Today's Markets: Fed unlikely to do any favours for risk assets

All eyes turn to the Fed

Fed day: The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates again today as it concludes its two-day policy meeting. Markets fully expect at least 75bps, with a small chance it will press the nuclear button and go with 100bps. A jumbo move cannot be ruled out as we know the Fed wants to get to restrictive policy as quickly as possible. A 75bps hike would take the effective Fed funds target rate to 3-3.25 per cent - it needs to get above 4 per cent before it starts looking restrictive. While the market has a 75bps hike well understood, there are some concerns that the statement from Jay Powell could be very hawkish.

Markets will be on the lookout especially for references to the length of time the Fed will maintain restrictive policy. Traders are also going to pay close attention the updated economic projections for a clue about how far the Fed will go. Terminal rates could rise afterwards. This week has been marked by rising yields and jittery stock markets so hold on tight as it’s likely there is going to more of the same.