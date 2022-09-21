UK biotechs: surviving the post-Covid sell-off

Redirecting Covid-19 cash to new business lines is key

Analysts see selling as inevitable

The pandemic is over, US president Joe Biden said this week. This statement was not a shock, given the extent to which life has returned to normal since last winter. But it was a surprise for investors, apparently: shares in three of the major vaccine makers – Novavax (US: NVAX), BioNTech (US: BNTX) and Moderna (US: MRNA) – all tumbled by up to 9 per cent after Biden declared the pandemic “over” in a television interview. Even Pfizer (US: PFE), the world’s largest pharmaceutical company in revenue terms, saw its shares dip by about 2 per cent following the president’s remarks.

The problem isn’t unique to US markets: Bearish sentiments are now weighing on many firms that were thrust into the spotlight during the height of the pandemic, including some prominent UK biotechs. Oxford Biomedica (OXB), which famously manufactured the AstraZeneca (AZN) Covid-19 vaccine, has seen its share price fall almost 40 per cent in the past six months. At the same time, shares in Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) – a maker of Covid tests and virus surveillance devices – have dropped by 36 per cent.