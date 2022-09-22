How the monarchy’s vast inherited property empire works

Total portfolio valued at £17.3bn

Running of assets has caused controversy

Just off the M5 near Bristol is a nondescript business park called Aztec West. Built in the 1980s, the site is home to some decent but not awe-inspiring out-of-town office space at reasonable prices. For King Charles III, however, the site represented an opportunity. In March this year, the then heir apparent snapped up an office asset on the business park let to wealth manager St James's Place for £20mn, representing an investment yield of 4.75 per cent.

Welcome to the fascinating world of the monarchy’s immense property portfolio, a vast swathe of assets comprising a combined £17.3bn in land and real estate assets spread across the UK which, following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has now changed hands. It is governed by a unique mix of the antiquities of British royalty and the realities of British business. The structure of its ownership is complex and its influence on the property market extends far beyond an office block in Bristol.