Guidance upgrade for 2022

Organic order uptake rising

Bosses at Judges Scientific (JDG) felt able to increase the interim dividend broadly in line with the 15 per cent rise in adjusted operating profit to £10.1mn, outstripping the revenue growth rate in the process. But it’s unlikely that prospective investors would buy the shares based on the pay-out alone, as the stock’s steady capital appreciation has effectively suppressed the dividend yield.