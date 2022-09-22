'National Cinema Day' points the way for streaming services

On Saturday 3 September, the US and UK celebrated National Cinema Day, in which cinemas cut ticket prices to $3/£3 in a bid to entice customers back after a difficult year in the sector. This was the first ever National Cinema Day. It worked very well. Variety magazine found that 8.1mn people attended US cinemas on the day, compared with 1mn the day before and 1.7mn the day after.

The cut-price tickets meant that cinemas attracted around five times the usual number of customers. On average, US cinema tickets cost $9 (£8). If the average attendance on a Saturday night is 1.7mn that that would mean $15mn of ticket revenue for the industry. On US National Cinema Day, cinemas across the country made $24.3mn in ticket sales.

By dropping prices by a third, cinemas managed to increase ticket revenue by 62 per cent. This is before adding in popcorn and drink sales. Five times more customers should mean five times more food and drink sales. Food is also higher margin than ticket sales because cinemas have to share ticket income with the film studios – yet they keep all the cash from the concession stands.