Next week’s economics: 26 - 30 September

Recession-watch intensifies next week with the release of third-quarter UK GDP data. According to an oft-used rule of thumb, an economy enters recession after two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The UK economy shrunk by 0.1 per cent in the second quarter, meaning the stakes are high for September's release.

In August, the BoE forecast that the UK would enter a sustained recession from Q4 – but this was before new prime minister Liz Truss announced a huge fiscal stimulus package. Debate rages about whether the new policies will see the UK avoid a protracted recession. But they have come too late to change Q3 statistics: Berenberg’s Dr Salomon Fiedler argues that “the UK economy is likely already in a recession that we expect to last until spring 2023”.

The Bank of England’s Money and Credit report on Friday will give us a sense of the impact of the gloomy economic climate on consumer spending patterns. Last month’s figures saw households saving less and borrowing more in an effort to maintain their levels of expenditure. Credit card borrowing, in particular, looks set to rise further this month, while mortgage approvals may start to show evidence of housing market jitters.