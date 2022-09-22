Ocado director’s show of confidence

Ocado’s (OCDO) shares have fallen by over a quarter in the past month as the online grocery retailer struggles with inflation and cost of living crisis headwinds. Demand is weakening as consumers trade down and spend less, with a first ever annual decline in grocery sales now expected by the business.

Ocado Retail, the joint venture with Marks & Spencer (MKS), said in a third-quarter trading update earlier this month that “we now expect to see a small sales decline” in this financial year. This was despite the number of active customers growing by almost a quarter to 964,000 and average orders per week rising by 11 per cent against last year. The company had previously said in its half-year report released in July that it expected low single-digit revenue growth this year.

The average basket value dropped by16 per cent to £116 in the period, the company said. It warned that “consumers are shopping smaller baskets and seeking value-for-money items as they respond to inflationary pressures” and is forecasting “close to break-even” annual cash profits.