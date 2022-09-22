St James’s Place chair buys in

The smartphone investing era means people can easily keep a close eye on their investments from their phones. But wealth managers, who encourage clients to think in decades rather than months or years, have been slow to embrace the tech revolution – St James’s Place (STJ) only brought in a mobile app at the end of August, years later than rivals.

St James’s accurately described this in its interim results as a “next-generation” effort. Ideally for the wealth manager, this means people can top up accounts more easily rather than eyeball charges and fund performances more closely.

This new access comes after St James’s was able to celebrate the second-best half in terms of inflows it has ever had.