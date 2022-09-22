/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
director deals

St James’s Place chair buys in

One family sees a buying opportunity
St James’s Place chair buys in
September 22, 2022

The smartphone investing era means people can easily keep a close eye on their investments from their phones. But wealth managers, who encourage clients to think in decades rather than months or years, have been slow to embrace the tech revolution – St James’s Place (STJ) only brought in a mobile app at the end of August, years later than rivals. 

St James’s accurately described this in its interim results as a “next-generation” effort. Ideally for the wealth manager, this means people can top up accounts more easily rather than eyeball charges and fund performances more closely. 

This new access comes after St James’s was able to celebrate the second-best half in terms of inflows it has ever had. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data