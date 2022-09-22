The outlook for equities

If proof were needed of how spooked markets are by rising interest rates, the evidence was there to see the day before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement on Wednesday, when almost every single company in the S&P 500 dropped in value.

Sure enough, the Fed delivered another dose of aggressive tightening with a third 75 basis point increase. Markets weren’t expecting anything else, given the loud and clear messages the Fed has been sending out on stubborn inflation and a hot labour market. And it confirmed this week that more hikes are on the cards. The new guidance shows it now sees the Fed funds rate hitting 4.4 per cent by the end of the year, then peaking at 4.6 per cent next year, and that core inflation will remain above the 2 per cent target into 2025.

The year to date has been a battle between inflation and its would-be slayers. That, combined with grim news on other fronts, ranging from an outbreak of armed conflict (a war that is also proving far from over as Putin escalates his threats to Ukraine and Nato) to a steady flow of disappointing economic data, have dragged markets down. Adding to the gloom is uneasiness as the UK is coaxed into a new low tax, highly deregulated world by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng who believes this is the way to boost growth and resolve many of the problems afflicting the country. But (UK) investors may be unnerved as the gates on fiscal expansion are flung open and by the lack of a convincing strategy on how productivity growth will be attained.