What’s driving the dollar?

Rate hikes and safe-haven status have buoyed the US dollar But the end of the Fed tightening cycle could see the dollar weaken

Why is the dollar so strong? With the 75bps Fed rate hike fresh in our minds, high interest rates seem the obvious place to start. Since investments tend to flow to higher-yielding currencies, rising US rates have been a significant driver of dollar strength. But this isn't the whole story, as the Swedish Riksbank shows. The Swedish central bank surprised markets with a 100bp rate rise on 20 September, a move that ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole said could be “read as an attempt to lift the battered krona”.

But according to Pesole, the move “blatantly failed”: monetary policy moves could not overcome the market’s bearish take on European high-beta (ie more volatile) currencies. Capital Economics’s senior markets economist, Jonathan Petersen, doubts that rate hikes by either the Riksbank or Norway's Norges Bank can do much to support the Scandinavian currencies in the future, given their sensitivity to the global business cycle.