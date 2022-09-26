Smiths confident despite supply chain pressures

Good top-line growth

Threat detection arm still struggling

UK industrials have had a tumultuous few months, with supply chain problems and increasingly expensive raw materials threatening to cripple production. Against this backdrop, engineering specialist Smiths Group (SMIN) has proved relatively robust.

Organic revenue growth exceeded expectations at 3.8 per cent, and is expected to reach up to 4.5 per cent in 2023. Adjusted operating profit has also jumped by 12 per cent to £417mn, and the group has used the sale of its medical division to pay off a big chunk of its borrowings. At the end of July 2022, net debt stood at just £150mn, compared with over £1bn in July 2021.

It is worth keeping an eye on Smiths’ statutory results, however. There is a £300mn difference between the group’s headline operating profit of £417mn and its statutory operating profit of £171mn. The discrepancy relates to legacy pension scheme arrangements, Russia-related impairments, the amortisation of intangible assets, and asbestos litigation. As a result of these hefty one-off charges and legacy costs, Smiths’ statutory operating profit actually fell by 65 per cent year on year.

The performance of the group’s different divisions has also proved variable. In 2022, growth was fuelled by two smaller segments, Flex-Tek and Interconnect, which reported organic revenue growth of 16.1 per cent and 13.9 per cent, respectively. Smiths’ biggest division, John Crane, which makes mechanical seals, also performed fairly well, growing sales by 4.2 per cent.

However, Smiths Detection – which provides security equipment for airports and airlines, along with other clients – is still struggling, with turnover down 9 per cent and adjusted operating profit down 27 per cent. Management blamed this on lower volumes and supply chain issues – specifically the scarcity of electronic components and increased logistics costs. The aviation sector is still proving a difficult end market, it seems, but the division is expected to return to growth next year.

Analysts have been reassured by Smiths’ precise and optimistic guidance for 2023, and order book growth of 11 per cent is another reason to be cheerful. The group has also upped investment in research and development to accelerate growth as markets recover, and thinks it can achieve “moderate margin improvement” next year in spite of rising costs.

Industrials aren’t out of the woods yet, but Smiths’ underlying business looks strong. Buy.

Last IC View: Buy, 1,486p, 25 Mar 2022

SMITHS GROUP (SMIN) ORD PRICE: 1,495p MARKET VALUE: £5.4bn TOUCH: 1,494-1,495p 12-MONTH HIGH: 1,642p LOW: 1,323 DIVIDEND YIELD: 2.6% PE RATIO: 534 NET ASSET VALUE: 753p* NET DEBT: 4%