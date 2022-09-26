The alternatives trusts showing resilience

With stocks and bonds struggling, bright spots can be found in the investment trust space

We look at some of the names riding high for now

Longstanding worries about equities and bonds being too correlated with one another in times of trouble have looked prudent in the past year. That has lent credence to the argument that investors should put at least some money to work in the alternatives space, which should in theory prove less closely tied to stock markets.

In June we highlighted those investment trusts in the alternatives space offering some juicy dividends. With volatility continuing to haunt equity and bond markets it seems worth looking more closely at share price returns, and asking which names have performed well over a difficult 12 months for more conventional assets.