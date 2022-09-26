Today's Markets: Pound on the run, BoE to act?

Sterling briefly slips to all time low against the dollar

Confidence crisis exacerbated by Mini-Budget on Friday

Will Bank of England be forced to act?

The run on the pound: Sterling plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar in Asian trading before paring some losses as confidence in the UK’s fiscal policy went up in smoke. GBPUSD slipped almost 5 per cent to 1.035 in a brutal 20-minute selloff in the early hours, extending its run lower from Friday after the chancellor announced sweeping tax cuts. The judgment of the market to the new fiscal policies is obvious enough; the bond vigilantes have returned with a vengeance. Following the initial sell-off we’ve seen cable bounce back to above 1.07 but it’s clear there is no love for the pound.

The FTSE 100 was sharply lower on Friday amid broad based selling of stocks, but the softer pound is giving it some respite this morning as European stock markets trade generally lower. The domestically focused FTSE 250 is about 0.7 per cent lower this morning as confidence evaporates. And there is no let-up in the bond market; gilts are off sharply with the 10yr yield jumping above 4.2 per cent, its highest since 2008, and 2yr north of 4.4 per cent. Very swift and very aggressive repricing in the last two sessions. Ok so markets have a habit of overshooting on the way up and the way down – but gilts and sterling probably have further to go here.