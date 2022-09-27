Premium Bonds prize fund rate on the rise

The latest Premium Bond update from NS&I reflects the upward trajectory of interest rates, with the prize fund rate up from 1.40 per cent to 2.20 per cent, adding an expected £76mn to the prize fund for October. This is the biggest rise in 40 years and takes the fund rate back close to a 2008 level.

The volume of prize awards will almost double as from next month, improving the odds of each £1 Premium Bond number winning a prize from 24,500 to 1 to 24,000 to 1.

It represents the second increase to the Premium Bonds prize fund rate in less than six months. And it’s unlikely to be the last.

The Bank of England (BoE) confirmed that it was "monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets", as speculation mounted that it would be forced to hike the base rate significantly after markets reacted badly to the chancellor's tax-cutting mini-budget. Separately, the Treasury confirmed that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to set out a "medium-term fiscal plan" on 23 November, but the likelihood is that the BoE will intervene prior to that date.