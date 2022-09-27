The consequences of the UK's credibility deficit

Where to start with the mini-Budget that has proven, in more ways than one, to be anything but mini? First, the diagnosis. An attempt to do something material about the UK’s sclerotic economy is overdue. Be it growth or productivity, for too long there's been little more than lip-service paid to some of the most important issues facing the country. So chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was starting from a justifiable position when he began speaking last Friday morning.

What of the policies? Ironically, given the way in which they were received, the initiatives announced don’t look particularly inflationary in and of themselves. Whatever the wisdom of abolishing the top rate of income tax, handing more money to the section of society with the lowest marginal propensity to consume isn’t likely to cause a surge in demand.

But the jury is also still very much out, after all these years, on whether those tax cuts will do much for productivity, as the government hopes. Nor does Kwarteng’s promise of broader supply-side reforms amount to much just yet. Corporation tax changes maintain the status quo, and while ending a ban on onshore wind farms was welcome, the more significant corollaries of that move - a promised overhaul of infrastructure approvals and the planning system in general - were thinly sketched. New ‘investment zone’ initiatives don’t do much to rock the boat, either. There's no indication that any of these proposals can make up for the country’s increasingly obvious supply-side weaknesses.