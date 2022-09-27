Today's Markets: Sterling steadies but mood remains twitchy

Early positivity in equities appears shaky

Volatility picks up

Dow Jones Industrial Average index enters bear market territory

Sterling for sale: the pound has steadied somewhat after it fell to a record low against the US dollar early Monday morning in thin Asian trade. It made steady progress throughout the European session, recovering from around 1.03 to above 1.09 - a very wide trading range for a single day. Cable then came off again as the Bank of England responded with a rather timid statement saying it won’t hesitate to raise rates at “its next scheduled meeting”, which rather fell short of what the market was calling for. It said little and praised recent government actions. The Treasury also said there will be more announcements in the coming weeks describing supply side reforms that might sweeten things for the market somewhat. Falling again to 1.0630 yesterday evening, GBPUSD is up to 1.08 this morning. So, steady enough for now - they've bought themselves a bit of time it looks - but few think the pound has made a bottom.

Ok, no one said the BoE was in an easy position with that statement - the risk of doing a lot and the market calling its bluff was not one they wanted to chance. Scarred by events in 1992 perhaps. Fair enough. It chose to look toothless rather than clueless. And certainly you can say that appearing to panic might be counterproductive and miss the wider point: sterling is just one of many currencies on the ropes this year against the dollar, whose strength is undeniably causing havoc across financial markets as the Fed tightens aggressively. Nevertheless, the pace at which sterling sold off was clearly a direct response to the budget; a record low for the pound against the dollar is nothing to be proud of. Also, whilst global bond yields are rising, the speed at which UK gilts imploded was staggering; way beyond what is happening elsewhere in the world. It was incredibly disorderly – we have not seen this elsewhere this year; rather it’s been a steady grind. Spreads too point to a policy error – or at least what some are calling a ‘stupid’ premium attached to UK policy. The gap between 10yr UK and German bond yields widened to 207 basis points, the highest since 1992. Credibility is being tested and is creaking.