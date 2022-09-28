Blancco Technology data deletion creates reliable profits

Strong customer retention

Recent share price drop offers better value

Data erasure company Blancco Technology (BLTG) wipes the data from computers and phones before they are recycled. It pitches itself as part of the circular economy, but it is also just a good business in its own right. In the long term, businesses are only going to become more digital, which means more computers and phones needing to be erased.

In the short term, the return to work has given Blancco’s top line a boost. With people stuck at home there was a backlog of old laptops in offices that needed to be securely disposed of. This pushed up IT Asset Disposition revenue by 19 per cent to £13.7mn, but this growth will fall next year once the backlog has been cleared.

Mobile revenue has already begun dropping back as bottlenecks in supply chains reduced the number of new phones that are being sold. This, in turn, means people are holding onto their older phones for longer – Blancco is paid on the volume of phones being processed, so consequently revenue dropped by 2 per cent.

The enterprise business, which has contracts with big companies like banks and data centre providers, is the largest of the three business segments. With revenue of £15.4mn and 18 per cent compounded annual growth since 2018, it is the area most likely to drive growth. In addition, Blancco has also acquired WipeDrive which will further increase its reach in the US. Customer retention rates were good, with high value customers at 100 per cent retention, meaning a large chunk of the company's annual revenues are secure.

Broker Peel Hunt is expecting adjusted EPS to rise 9 per cent next year to 8.1p. This gives an affordable looking 2023 PE ratio of 20.3. Given the large difference between the 97 per cent gross margin and 16 per cent adjusted operating margin, there will be some operational leverage which will improve margins. After the big sell-off, we think it could be a good time to buy.

Last IC View: Hold, 228p, 22 Feb 2022

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY (BLTG) ORD PRICE: 155p MARKET VALUE: £117mn TOUCH: 150-160p 12-MONTH HIGH: 290p LOW: 150p DIVIDEND YIELD: nil PE RATIO: 57 NET ASSET VALUE: 103p NET CASH: £6mn