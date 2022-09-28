Boohoo plunges to loss and cuts guidance

Gross margin down

Shares below IPO price

To put it mildly, the outlook does not look good for Boohoo (BOO). As well as revealing a worse-than-expected first half, the company cut its guidance for the full-year as clouds darken for consumer spending. And since late-August the online fashion retailer has been the most shorted London-listed stock, itself not a position that instils confidence. The shares trade heavily below their 50p IPO price, and it is hard to see how the company gets out of its value trap hole.