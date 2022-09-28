/
Boohoo plunges to loss and cuts guidance

The share price has cratered this year, and reduced revenue and profit margin forecasts haven't helped matters
September 28, 2022
  • Gross margin down
  • Shares below IPO price

To put it mildly, the outlook does not look good for Boohoo (BOO). As well as revealing a worse-than-expected first half, the company cut its guidance for the full-year as clouds darken for consumer spending. And since late-August the online fashion retailer has been the most shorted London-listed stock, itself not a position that instils confidence. The shares trade heavily below their 50p IPO price, and it is hard to see how the company gets out of its value trap hole.

