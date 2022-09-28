/
Industry split on new Budget handouts

Tax cuts widely supported but the overall impact of the Budget and the 'lottery' of new investment zones questioned
September 28, 2022

Delays and difficulties for companies trying to do everything that politicians hope for from UK industry – spending big on advanced manufacturing and creating lots of jobs – indicate that the government's growth plan is landing at a tough time for UK plc. The crash in the pound is also likely to have made life harder for many operators, even if dollar-earners stand to benefit significantly. 

In recent months, ITM Power (ITM) and miner Tungsten West (TUN), high-profile battery hopeful Britishvolt and ammonia producer CF Industries (US:CF) have either delayed or paused major UK projects in the face of difficult conditions. 

Attempts are being made to stimulate growth. As part of the mini-Budget announced on 23 September, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the creation of new business zones in England with zero business rates, no stamp duty, 100 per cent capital allowance on new plant and machinery spending, and zero national insurance contributions for worker pay under £50,270.

