More bad news for defensive funds

You know something big is happening in the investment universe when it makes the BBC homepage. We saw it with the 2016 suspension of open-ended property funds, the implosion of the flagship Woodford fund and now with sterling’s rapid collapse.

As discussed last week, sterling weakness creates serious distortions when it comes to fund returns – with a nice uplift at least for the likes of dollar-denominated assets.

However, something else to address is the huge government bond sell-off. The yield on a 10-year UK government bond, which moves inversely to price, had shot past the 4 per cent mark at the time of writing, worsening what has already been a horrible year or so for this asset. The average fund in the Investment Association (IA) UK Gilts sector was down by 12 per cent for the month to 26 September and down by 26.3 per cent over a year. A month isn’t a time period I’d normally reference but it’s worth citing here to stress how sharp some of the recent falls have been.