Real asset trusts feel the pinch of rising gilt yields

Property and infrastructure trust shares dipped after last week’s mini-Budget
September 28, 2022
  • Valuations will be impacted by rising rates, especially within property
  • Infrastructure trusts have strong inflation protection but markets might be slower in pricing it in

Real assets are typically considered a place to hide in inflationary times, but last week’s mini-Budget shock did not spare property and infrastructure trusts.

Out of the top 10 investment company fallers on 23 September, mini-Budget day, seven were real estate investment trusts (Reits), according to Numis data. The three core infrastructure trusts were also among the worst hit. 

