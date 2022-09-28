Real asset trusts feel the pinch of rising gilt yields

Valuations will be impacted by rising rates, especially within property

Infrastructure trusts have strong inflation protection but markets might be slower in pricing it in

Real assets are typically considered a place to hide in inflationary times, but last week’s mini-Budget shock did not spare property and infrastructure trusts.

Out of the top 10 investment company fallers on 23 September, mini-Budget day, seven were real estate investment trusts (Reits), according to Numis data. The three core infrastructure trusts were also among the worst hit.