Today's Markets: Stocks slide amid bond selloff - Bank of England steps in

Gilt sell off continues, Bank of England intervenes

Equities take flight too

IMF weighs in with criticism of mini-Budget plans

To misquote Lenin, there are years where nothing happens and weeks where years happen – we’re in one of those weeks now. Global bond yields are surging, wreaking havoc across portfolios and across asset classes.

The UK has been the focus – the steep sell-off in gilts in the wake of the mini-Budget well documented by now. After some respite early doors on Tuesday the selling continued yesterday as gilts yields rose again to fresh multi-years highs across all tenors. The 30yr gilt yield jumped above 5 per cent for the first time since 2002. The 10yr rose above 4.5 per cent, whilst the 2yr has nudged close to 4.7 per cent. Late morning the Bank of England announced that it can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch the bloodbath and is intervening in the form of buying up long dated bonds in an effort to 'restore orderly market conditions' adding 'were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability'. Ouch.