Beware of how platforms calculate fees

Holding a range of different accounts is a necessary evil for most investors – having money in both an individual savings account (Isa) and a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) being the most common example. Additional portfolios are also sometimes required for the many savers who divide their attention between funds and shares. But what can be frustrating is the way in which some platforms account for the sum value of these assets.

Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell’s Youinvest, and Bestinvest all calculate their charges on an account basis, rather than on a client basis. While they offer lower platform fees for portfolios worth over £250,000 (if invested in funds, in the case of Hargreaves and AJ Bell), you miss out on the discount if you need to add together holdings in various accounts to reach the threshold.

By contrast, Vanguard and Fidelity charge per person, while Interactive Investor stands somewhere inbetween. Its flat fee covers a trading account, an Isa and as many junior Isas as you have children, with only Sipps costing extra. Charles Stanley also charges per person, with an extra Sipp fee that is waived if you hold more than £30,000 across the platform.