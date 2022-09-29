Big Tech faces free speech regulatory crackdown

Away from the drama in the UK, it’s worth noting that US assets are pricing in further rate rises and the inverted Treasury yield curve has steepened, a worrying sign given that it is one of the most reliable leading indicators of recession.

With capital steadily being pulled out of risk assets in favour of money market funds, it isn’t surprising that growth stocks have taken another beating following a brief respite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now nestling in bear market territory once again.

US dollar strength is a plus point in relation to the country’s current account deficit, but it is weighing on profits for US companies that derive a high proportion of their earnings from overseas markets. Sterling’s fall from grace may be hogging the headlines, yet the dollar has been appreciating against a raft of other national currencies, particularly in those economies that still have accommodative monetary policies.