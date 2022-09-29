Big Yellow directors’show of confidence

Big Yellow’s (BYG) two head honchos bought the dip by snapping up a combined £500,000-worth of shares as the self-storage company’s price dropped to its lowest level since last spring. Chairman Nicholas Vetch (via a closely associated company) and chief executive James Gibson bought £250,000-worth of shares each at 1,134p a share and 1,125p a share respectively.

The pair’s decision to buy when shares were cheap comes after they sold a combined £19mn in shares over the course of last year as the price soared to an all-time high. In December when Vetch sold £3mn-worth of shares, Big Yellow was trading at a 90 per cent premium to forecast book value for March 2023. The shares are currently trading at a15 per cent discount to the same metric.

The share price surge from the middle of 2020 to the end of 2021 was thanks to the counter-cyclical nature of Big Yellow’s business model. Displacements, deaths, migration, lifestyle changes and disruptions brought on by the pandemic saw people seek self-storage space. For Big Yellow, this meant a 163 per cent jump in its pre-tax profit for the 12 months to 31 March this year.

Although analysts are predicting continued revenue growth for Big Yellow over the next two years – a particularly encouraging sign given its track record of beating forecasts over the previous two years – the inevitable consensus is that profits will moderate.

The equity market has reacted accordingly. The share price has dropped 39 per cent from its high at the end of last year. This makes Vetch and Gibson’s sales last year exceptionally well-timed. The jury is still out on whether their most recent purchases will turn out so well.