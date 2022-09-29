Big Yellow directors’show of confidence

/
Big Yellow big wigs buy the dips
September 29, 2022

Big Yellow’s (BYG) two head honchos bought the dip by snapping up a combined £500,000-worth of shares as the self-storage company’s price dropped to its lowest level since last spring. Chairman Nicholas Vetch (via a closely associated company) and chief executive James Gibson bought £250,000-worth of shares each at 1,134p a share and 1,125p a share respectively.

The pair’s decision to buy when shares were cheap comes after they sold a combined £19mn in shares over the course of last year as the price soared to an all-time high. In December when Vetch sold £3mn-worth of shares, Big Yellow was trading at a 90 per cent premium to forecast book value for March 2023. The shares are currently trading at a15 per cent discount to the same metric.

The share price surge from the middle of 2020 to the end of 2021 was thanks to the counter-cyclical nature of Big Yellow’s business model. Displacements, deaths, migration, lifestyle changes and disruptions brought on by the pandemic saw people seek self-storage space. For Big Yellow, this meant a 163 per cent jump in its pre-tax profit for the 12 months to 31 March this year.

Although analysts are predicting continued revenue growth for Big Yellow over the next two years – a particularly encouraging sign given its track record of beating forecasts over the previous two years – the inevitable consensus is that profits will moderate.

The equity market has reacted accordingly. The share price has dropped 39 per cent from its high at the end of last year. This makes Vetch and Gibson’s sales last year exceptionally well-timed. The jury is still out on whether their most recent purchases will turn out so well.

 

Buys    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Big TechnologiesDaren Morris (cfo) *15-16 Sep 22296                    29,550
Big YellowJames Gibson (ce)20 Sep 221,125                  249,991
Big YellowNicholas Vetch (ch) *22 Sep 221,134                  249,840
BridgepointWilliam Jackson (ch)21-22 Sep 22237                  949,100
Cake BoxSukh Chamdal (ce)20 Sep 22139                  208,500
CVSRichard Connell (ch) *22 Sep 2216                    72,810
FintelMatt Timmins (ce)20 Sep 22180                    62,868
FutureZillah Byng-Thorne (ce) *22 Sep 221,409                    47,351
FuturePenny Ladkin-Brand (cfo)22 Sep 221,387                    99,004
GreencoreGary Kennedy (ch)23 Sep 2278                    78,350
Howden JoineryAndrew Livingston (ce) *20 Sep 22559                    32,820
ITM PowerGraham Cooley (ce)15-20 Sep 22115                  199,997
ITM PowerMartin Green16 Sep 22112                    30,360
Judges ScientificMark Lavelle (coo) *22 Sep 227,825                    68,234
K3 Business TechnologyOliver Rupert Andrew Scott *16 Sep 22123                    36,900
QuizPeter Cowgill (ch)21 Sep 2212                    49,200
QuizRoger Mather20 Sep 2211                    35,000
Redde NorthgateJohn Pattullo21 Sep 22319                    63,731
RenewShatish Dasani *21 Sep 22664                    26,560

 

Sells

    
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)
Big TechnologiesCharles Lewinton (PDMR)15 Sep 22295                  120,991
CLSAndrew Kirkman (cfo) **16 Sep 22250                    33,575
CLSBengt Mortstedt **16 Sep 22250               1,906,025
CLSFredrik Widlund (ce) **16 Sep 22250                    51,495
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. **Placing/open offer †Converted from €/$/C$

