Japanese inflation: zero norm

A closer look at Japanese inflation dynamics
Japanese inflation: zero norm
September 29, 2022
  • Japan’s history of deflation has left it with a ‘zero inflation norm’
  • This means a wage price spiral is unlikely

After a year of soaring inflation, we are all well-versed in the mechanics of a wage-price spiral: high inflation leads to higher inflation expectations, meaning workers demand higher wages. Higher wages lead to higher costs, so businesses increase their prices. Inflation climbs even further as a wage-price spiral sets in.

The theory sounds so persuasive that there seems to be a certain inevitability to it. But wage-price spirals are not necessarily inescapable: union power, price-setting conventions and even social norms can all affect an economy’s susceptibility. And for a counterfactual, look no further than the Japanese economy. 

