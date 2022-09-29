Liontrust Special Situations banks on structural growth

The team behind the popular fund assesses portfolio performance

‘Resilience’ is the watchword of the day, although some caution may be warranted

A focus on quality growth companies and an accompanying fondness for small and mid-cap stocks has not helped Liontrust Special Situations (GB00BG0J2688) lately. The fund is down by around 13 per cent over the year to 19 September on the back of a sharp market rotation, placing it behind plenty of peers and setting a clear contrast with its long-term record. Until recently the largest active UK equity fund around, it’s a strategy whose success or failure will have big implications for plenty of investors.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, manager Anthony Cross argues that there are valid reasons to be hopeful. In a similar manner to some peers, Cross has made the case that the fund’s holdings have continued to perform well on an underlying basis even as valuations have crumbled. Other comments, made in conversation with the IC last month, point to metrics that investors should be monitoring.