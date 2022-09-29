Outgoing ITM chief puts faith in hydrogen

‘Green’ hydrogen is often touted as the fuel of the future, with the potential to decarbonise heavy industry. However, the sector is still in its infancy and profitability remains a pipe dream for many of the companies involved. ITM Power (ITM) knows this better than most.

Sheffield-based ITM makes electrolysers, which pass an electrical current through water to produce clean fuel. The group’s share price peaked at over 700p in January 2021 when investor interest reached fever pitch. Government support for green energy, growing demand from industry and technological expertise shouted buy, buy, buy.

Since then, however, the Aim-traded company has hit bumps in the road. Earlier this month, its full-year results revealed a series of contract delays and a swelling backlog of work. Provisions for contract losses shot up from £5mn to £13mn year on year, and management has scrapped certain capacity targets, citing “cost escalation, supply constraints and time delays”. Shares in ITM have lost 85 per cent of their value since last year’s peak.