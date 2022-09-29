Trussonomics – dead on arrival?

History repeats itself; the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce. Marx told us that. Karl, that is; even if the line feels more like Groucho, should you want to relate it to the fun and games involving the launch of Trussonomics onto the UK’s economy.

Whether we’re at the stage of tragedy or of farce isn’t wholly clear. It might depend on whether last week’s budget was the first attempt to repeat the Barber Boom of the early 1970s. If so, it would be tragedy, even if a dollop of farce looks like it’s mixed in. Either way, it won’t be pretty. It might signal the end of Trussonomics before it has even begun. Alternatively, it might not be quite the disaster pundits are lining up to predict.

Superficially, stage 1 of Trussonomics, last week’s mini Budget involving maxi amounts of tax cuts, bears an uncanny resemblance to the start of the Barber Boom, named after Tony Barber, chancellor of the exchequer in a Conservative government elected in 1970. Much like Truss’s unelected government, this one was obsessed with stirring the UK’s economic growth. It rested on the idea that, if an economy is stoked with sufficient demand, somehow supply will follow; perhaps like a dog being dragged by its lead, like it or not. Thereafter, however, supply and demand will mysteriously slip into a virtuous unison; the two of them, master and mutt, trotting along side by side. If only.