/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Zugzwang: the ECB plays a difficult game

There are no easy moves for the European Central Bank
Zugzwang: the ECB plays a difficult game
September 29, 2022
  • Juggling competing interests of 19 member states is a policy headache
  • But a strong labour market and relaxed fiscal rules mean that the ECB is not necessarily doomed to make a misstep

Central bankers worldwide are agonising over their next move. Inflation rates in the UK, US and eurozone are still far above target, driven by a potent mix of high energy prices and domestic price pressures. The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB) and in particular the Bank of England may now be faced with the unenviable prospect of raising rates as their economies enter recession in an effort to bring inflation back to target. 

All central banks are playing a difficult game. But, as a central bank to 19 member economies, the ECB’s is arguably the hardest of all. With such a huge number of competing interests, is it doomed to make a wrong move?

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data