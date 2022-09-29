Zugzwang: the ECB plays a difficult game

Juggling competing interests of 19 member states is a policy headache

But a strong labour market and relaxed fiscal rules mean that the ECB is not necessarily doomed to make a misstep

Central bankers worldwide are agonising over their next move. Inflation rates in the UK, US and eurozone are still far above target, driven by a potent mix of high energy prices and domestic price pressures. The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB) and in particular the Bank of England may now be faced with the unenviable prospect of raising rates as their economies enter recession in an effort to bring inflation back to target.

All central banks are playing a difficult game. But, as a central bank to 19 member economies, the ECB’s is arguably the hardest of all. With such a huge number of competing interests, is it doomed to make a wrong move?